VIDEO: See Andre Ayew’s Superb Free-kick Goal against Ethiopia (WCQ 2022)

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew scored a sublime goal in Ghana’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2020 match against Ethiopia.

He opened the scores of the game that ended 1 goal apiece after hitting the back of the net from a free-kick.

However, it was not enough as Ethiopia equalized in the 77th minute to cancel out the first half lead.

Andre Ayew was also subbed in the second half of the game after picking up a yellow card for an infringement.

SEE VIDEO: Bride leaves Guests Speechless with Unexpected Dance Moves

The home match for Ethiopia was played inside the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa.

Check him out:

Watch highlights of Ethiopia’s 1-1 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana pic.twitter.com/rqKnrKvxSL — Sports Update Ghana (@Sportsupdate_gh) November 11, 2021

Later in the day, South Africa won their game against Zimbabwe by a lone goal.

The final round of matches will be played on Sunday. Ghana takes on group leaders South Africa who are on 13 points as against Ghana’s 10 points.

This means that for the Black Stars of Ghana to qualify for the next phase of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers, they must scored 2+ goals against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com