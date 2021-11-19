Empress Nard’s Latest Photo with Elephant Shakes Social Media

PlugTimes.com November 19, 2021
Empress Nard Hawa influencer model elephant
Traveling around the world heals one psychologically and helps connect with other people.

For visits to the zoos, parks, etc. it makes one appreciate another aspect of the wonders that nature offers.

Social media influencer Empress Nard loves travelling around the world, and she has embossed her feet on the soils of South Africa.

The model has traveled all the way to South Africa’s Lion Park in Johannesburg and it has been an amazing experience for her.

She highlights her moments with several animals including the elephant.

Real name Hanardy Hawa, Empress Nard has got many netizens talking as these special moment at the park goes viral.

She is seen close to the very friendly animals and we can’t get enough of it.

Check these moments out:

PlugTimes.com

