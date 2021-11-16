GIJ student Leaves Suicide Note after Losing GHC200k in Online Trading

A final year student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has absconded and left a suicide note after she lost a total of GHC200,000 in online forex trading.

According to roommates of Nancy Asante Bannor, their friend who has been in forex trading for some time now has become an agent through whom lot of people including her church members invest in the platform.

According to them, they returned from church service Monday night to see a note from their friend narrating her ordeal and the fact that her clients do not appear to be believe that the investment has indeed been depleted on the trading platform.

In the note sighted by Starrfm.com.gh, Miss Asante Bannor said ”I don’t know what the night has for me and what awaits me but the only thing I pray for now is death and nothing else. Please tell God to forgive me and if possible give me another chance. I can’t kill myself at home that’s why I came back and I can’t do it here as well. Please forgive me”.

“She is a good girl and a good friend. She is well behaved and a good student. Her parents have been informed of the incident and her father says she should come home but she hasn’t gone home. She says the people she invested the money for do not trust that the money is indeed missing and they now suspect her”.

Source: Starrfm.com.gh