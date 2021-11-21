Nadia Buari shares Adorable Photos to Mark Birthday

PlugTimes.com November 21, 2021
Nadia Buari birthday photos

Nadia Buari celebrates her birthday with another heavenly photos of herself on a Sunday morning.

The Ghanaian actress who looks joyous about the blessings of this special day is full of praise.

Nadia Buari‘s 2021 birthday photos accompany a message which reads…

”Heavenly Father, Thank You for the blessings that You bestow upon me daily. I am thankful for every breath I take, for I am perfectly aware that every time I take a breath, someone somewhere loses it. I live each day with the joy of blessed moment. All glory to You for allowing me, live out Your amazing plan for my life. I treasure You. Happy birthday To Me.”

In the photos, she dons a white dress with her fashion accessories to match.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

