Nadia Buari shares Adorable Photos to Mark Birthday
Nadia Buari celebrates her birthday with another heavenly photos of herself on a Sunday morning.
The Ghanaian actress who looks joyous about the blessings of this special day is full of praise.
Nadia Buari‘s 2021 birthday photos accompany a message which reads…
”Heavenly Father, Thank You for the blessings that You bestow upon me daily. I am thankful for every breath I take, for I am perfectly aware that every time I take a breath, someone somewhere loses it. I live each day with the joy of blessed moment. All glory to You for allowing me, live out Your amazing plan for my life. I treasure You. Happy birthday To Me.”
In the photos, she dons a white dress with her fashion accessories to match.
