Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye’s Wife Updates Church on Husband’s Sickness

The wife of Rev Dr Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, Rev Mrs Margaret Boakye breaks her silence on reports about her husband’s sickness.

The Founder of Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC) has reportedly been sick for some time now.

It is widely reported that Rev Dr Anthony Kwadwo Boakye has suffered stroke, a situation which has forced him to stay away from his church.

In reaction to the health status of her husband Rev Mrs Boakye notes that her husband is not suffering from stroke as it is being speculated.

SEE WATCH: Angels Surprised in Heaven as Woman Shakes Soft Bortos Wildly during Praises in Church

However, she tells the church that the Minister of the Gospel is ill but not as severe as being reported.

She adds that Rev Boakye has continuously been on his pastoral duties for over 18 years now and he deems it right to rest a bit.

She has since asked the congregation to continue to remember him in their prayers.



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com