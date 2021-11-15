WATCH LIVE: Northern Ireland vs Italy

This is all on “Northern Ireland vs Italy” live stream, team news, stats, where to watch it and more.

Italy sits on top of Group C ahead of the match against Northern Ireland on Monday night.

Despite this, the Azzurris need a victory to guarantee qualification to next year’s tournament.

The sides met on match day one of the current campaign, with Italy claiming a 2-0 win in Parma.

Baraclough will be hoping his side can sign off with a positive performance and result at Windsor Park, while Italy will have qualification on their minds.

Here’s more info on the game and how to watch it.

Where and when is the game?

The match is at Windsor Park on Monday night, November 15.

Can I live stream it?

Yes, Sky Sports subscribers can stream the game on the Sky Go app.