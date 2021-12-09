Black Star Films: Gloria Sarfo expresses Shock at New Name for Ghana’s Film Industry

Gloria Sarfo

Black Star Films is the new and official name for Ghana’s movie industry as the sector moves to rebrand and reposition itself.

Actress Gloria Sarfo express shock at the name new given to the industry, a move that is spearheaded by the Ghana Film Authority.

She makes this known in a post shared on social media photoblog Instagram.

Gloria Sarfo writes: “What is the name of the Ghana film industry again?? Someone please wake me up, I’m still dreaming.” 

Black Star Films Ghana Movie Industry rebranding gloria saro reaction

A couple of stakeholders have expressed their displeasure about the new name.

Before this period, the name Ghallywood was widely used, unofficially by filmmakers, actors, fans and all alike.

UPDATE

Gloria Sarfo pulls down her posts which seems to question the name chosen for the Ghana’s movie/film industry.

It is unknown why she has taken it down. This comes few hours after posting it.

Gloria Sarfo

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

