Fitoor: Netizens Reacts to Exciting Movie Poster

PlugTimes.com December 5, 2021
Fitoor movie poster

The movie poster for ‘Fitoor’ has been shared and it is already melting the hearts of millions of people who can’t wait to watch it.

It is out of the ordinary movie posters and netizens just can’t get enough of it.

The ‘Fitoor’ movie poster has an artistic representation of the hands of a man and woman with the tip of their fingers touching the other.

It is a movie based on the theme of love and the poster also sees some stains of blood on the hand of the man.

The background of the poster design has elements of broken glasses as well.

‘Fitoor’, the movie chronicles the life of Noor, a Kashmiri boy from a poor family, is hired as a stable keeper by a begum. When he begins to fall in love with Firdaus, the begum’s daughter, she separates them by sending her away.

Below is how some netizens are reacting about the upcoming movie from Inbox Pictures.

plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Maurice Ampaw

Stop Bathing with, and Going Naked Before Your Children – Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

December 5, 2021
Wizkid carry tems Made in lagos o2 arena

WATCH: Moments Tems pushed Wizkid Away while Trying to Carry Her on Stage

December 2, 2021
Dzifa Sweetness

A Lady Can Get Wet Without Seeing a Man If He Leaves His Signature in Her Privates – S.e.x Coach

December 2, 2021
Hajia Bintu photos birthday

Hajia Bintu flaunts Cleavage in Dazzling 2021 Birthday Photos

December 2, 2021
Back to top button
Close