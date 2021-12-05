Fitoor: Netizens Reacts to Exciting Movie Poster

The movie poster for ‘Fitoor’ has been shared and it is already melting the hearts of millions of people who can’t wait to watch it.

It is out of the ordinary movie posters and netizens just can’t get enough of it.

The ‘Fitoor’ movie poster has an artistic representation of the hands of a man and woman with the tip of their fingers touching the other.

It is a movie based on the theme of love and the poster also sees some stains of blood on the hand of the man.

The background of the poster design has elements of broken glasses as well.

‘Fitoor’, the movie chronicles the life of Noor, a Kashmiri boy from a poor family, is hired as a stable keeper by a begum. When he begins to fall in love with Firdaus, the begum’s daughter, she separates them by sending her away.

Below is how some netizens are reacting about the upcoming movie from Inbox Pictures.

Or the poster is winning the hearts of millions of people, you also see it or you are going to like it.#Fitoor @itsRRomeo @InboxPictures @Isajidqureshi @RdmMedia pic.twitter.com/UxNc2Dp4tH — ★ꜱᴡᴀᴛɪ ᴍɪꜱʜʀᴀ★9k🇮🇳 (@queenswati_) December 5, 2021

Wow i am so impressed by this#Fitoor pic.twitter.com/9gjfF95t55 — Neha (@superstarglo) December 5, 2021

#Fitoor

Crazy Poster This one

Killing with Visuals pic.twitter.com/38OgZ7BFDW — venkat (@Venkat4444444) December 5, 2021

This is going to be the blast of the year

Can’t wait for this#fitoor pic.twitter.com/jZfSsfSsH7 — ZAIN (@mr_inevitable01) December 5, 2021

