Mad oo! Lady Goes Topless on the Street as She Tries on a New Bra She wants to Buy – VIDEO

December 6, 2021
lady buys tries bra street

A lady goes topless on the street while she tries on a new bra that she probably wants to buy.

She is aided buy the male vendor as she carefully takes off her top dress while putting on the bra simultaneously.

The incident occurred at Lapaz, a suburb of Accra which is noted for the sale of market products.

The unidentified lady looks unperturbed in the process as she focuses on what she is doing.

This is sometimes done by ladies who buys from the street, however, it is done with a certain level of privacy.

This lady’s adventurous testing of the bra on the open street has got many talking about her boldness.

Check her out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

