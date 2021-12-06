SKIN GOALS: Influencer Jamila proves She’s Ghana’s Queen of Swimsuit | Collections Shows

Ghana is blessed with a lot of social media influencers cutting across fashion, beauty, lifestyle and many more.

Each and every one of them play their collective role with respect to the growth of Ghana’s arts and entertainment industry.

Influencer Jamila is one of the few in this space who continue to front nothing but the best of influencer engagements.

The dark-skinned lady who is a beauty and lifestyle influencer and photomodel proves she is the queen of swimsuits in Ghana.

She cements this assertion, as regards, the beautiful collection of swimsuit photos she shares on her social media page.

Jamila continues to feed her over 112k Instagram followers with very endearing moments of her life.

Today, PlugTimes shares with its readers some photos that prove Ghanaian influencer Jamila is the queen of swimsuits in Ghana.

Check her out:













