Stop Bathing with, and Going Naked Before Your Children – Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw admonishes parents to shun away from bathing with, and going naked before their children.

His statement comes amid an Accra Circuit Court dismissal of Akuapem Poloo’s appeal in the case involving her 7-year-old daughter.

According to the lawyer, most parents are guilty of what the Ghanaian actress did.

Lawyer Ampaw adds that by law, it is wrong to post such photos it in public, whereas it is morally wrong to even do this privately.

He says that such behaviour only corrupts the children.

He also advised that parents who live in a single room an have intercourse while children are not asleep is wrong.

He says that it is nuisance on the right of the children and its against the law.

Lawyer Ampaw makes this statement on UTV.

