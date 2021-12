This is MOBO Awards 2021 live streaming as the celebration of black music and culture takes centre stage.

It is coming your way live from the Coventry Building Society Arena in the United Kingdom.

Tonight, MOBO Awards is honouringa number of outstanding musicians and their works.

Watch the live event below:



⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.