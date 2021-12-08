Zenit 3 – 3 Chelsea – HIGHLIGHTS + GOALS

It is a 3-all draw game for Sergey Semak and Thomas Tuchel’s men at the St. Petersburg Stadium in Russia.

Forward Timo Werner opens the scoring sheet with a tap-in in the 2nd minute of open-play.

However, two (2) goals from Zenit within 3-minutes ensures the team lead just before the break.

Romelu Lukaku put the reigning champions on level terms in the 62ns minute with a tap-in.

Timo Werner‘s 2nd goal in the 85th minute is cancelled by Magomed Ozdoev in injury time.

