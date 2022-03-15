“I’m Not an Angel, Stop Seeing Me as One” – Archbishop Duncan-Williams

In an era when many people see believers, especially the church leadership as angels, there has been a call to shun away from that perception.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams says he not an angel so he should not be seen as one, while adding that there is none in the church.

The leader of the Action Chapel International makes this known during a sermon over the weekend in church.

“Stop regarding me as an angel,” he tells his congregation, while adding that “there’s something wrong with those of you who think of talented and anointed individuals as angels.”

He reiterates that such person “do not understand the Christian walk; you don’t understand grace and mercy; you don’t understand the humanity and divinity of man.”

“And one of the things we should be careful of that I said in the first service: ‘We have this notion, perception and belief that the Church is for angels, it’s for holy people’, and, so, when you come to church, you expect everybody to act like an angel and when people act out of character as fallen man that we are, even though we are redeemed by the blood of the land, we’re still in the flesh, we’re still in the body as long as we live in this body and this flesh, every now and then, we’ll act like the fallen man and you must make room for that. We must make room for mistakes. And we must stop expecting people to act like an angel”, he said.

He adds that “we are all sick people. We’ve all come to Jesus’ hospital and He’s the doctor and we’ve all come to Jesus for healing. We are all sick, so, stop asking me, ‘What is your sickness?’ You, too, what is your sickness? And, stop asking me, ‘What are you doing here?’ ‘You, too, what are you doing here?’ We’ve all come to be healed. And stop expecting angels”.

He acknowledges that “the same people you find in the marketplace are the same people in the Church. So, when you come to church and people mistreat and mishandle you, stop being shocked”.

“All this shock, shock, shock; ‘I’m shocked, I’m surprised, I can’t believe it’; you better believe it that everywhere human beings like you are, there’ll be problems. That is who we are. And the Church is not exempted”.

He however states that no matter how, the church may be seen, it is the safest place to be.

Irrespective of that, Archbishop Duncan-Williams said: “As messy as the Church can be sometimes, ladies and gentlemen, it is the safest place to be”.

“Don’t leave the Church, don’t come out of the ark. If you come out of the ark, the flood will drown you; it’ll carry you away”, he admonishes.

“And, the enemy is looking for you out there; he can’t get you, so, what he has to do is to come among us and trigger you, provoke you by some fallen natures of man, which we all have, including me; so, don’t look at me like I’m an angel; I ain’t not angel. I got feelings like you”.

Nicholas Duncan-Williams is a Ghanaian charismatic pioneer, the presiding archbishop and general overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) ministry, headquartered in Accra, Ghana.

He is the founder of the Charismatic Movement which started 20 years ago in Ghana and other parts of West Africa with over 2000 affiliate and 250 branch churches located in North America, Europe, and Africa.

He was the first non-American to lead the prayer for the United States President-elect and Vice-President-elect ahead of the inauguration.

