WWE Legend Scott Hall Dies at 63

WWE legend Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon is dead, PlugTimes.com can confirm.

The professional wrestler passes away after being taken off life support earlier today.

Scott Hall‘s death comes after being hospitalized on Sunday morning following complications from hip replacement surgery.

It also comes after his family’s announcement that they will “discontinue” his life support on Monday.

He will be dearly remembered for the quote “bad times don’t last but bad guys do.”

Scott Hall changed the wrestling industry narrative when he left WWE to from New World Order (NWO).

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

A lot of messages of condolence have started pouring in for the late, two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

These are from persons in the wrestling industry. Check some of them out:

Ted Di Biase: My heart and prayers go out to the family of Scott Hall. He was a great wrestler, a likable guy, and will be missed. As some of you may remember, I had the pleasure of wrestling my last singles match in WWE against Razor Ramon.

Jordynne Grace: There will literally never be another wrestler as cool as Scott Hall.

Frankie Kazarian: Every wrestler from my generation owes a debt of gratitude to Scott Hall. He helped usher in a change that would help the business for wrestlers for the better, not to mention his unrivaled wrestling IQ. RIP bad guy, and thank you for all you gave to our industry. Godspeed.