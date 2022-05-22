WATCH Gundogan’s Premier League 2021/22 Winning Goal for Man City

Yaw Plug Sarpong May 22, 2022
Manchester City are winners of the 2021/22 English Premier League following a dramatic afternoon on match day 38.

Ilkay Gundogan’s opener in the 76th minute was akin to a consolation at the time, as the hosts were trailing by 2-1 against Aston Villa at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola‘s men netted a second through Rodri‘s sublime finish, to be at level against reignite the hope of winning the trophy for the 6th time.

With 10 minutes of regular playing time to go, when Kevin De Bryune pounced on an error by Mings.

The winger quickly surged into the box and pull the ball across goal for Gundogan who turned it into the net with a close tap-in.

Enjoy the goals below:

