2021-22 NBA Awards Finalists Announced | See Full List

The 2021-22 NBA Awards finalists have been announced and a number of outstanding players and coaches make the list ahead of the honours on Sunday.

Among the nominees are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Darius Garland and Taylor Jenkins.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid also earns a nomination in the ‘NBA Most Valuable Player’ category following his impressive run of form during this regular season.

This comes at a time the 2021-22 regular season draws the curtains down.

Check the full list of finalists for the 2021-22 NBA Awards below:

NBA MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

NBA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Scottie Barnes – Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons

Evan Mobley – Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Tyler Herro – Miami Heat

Cameron Johnson – Phoenix Suns

Kevin Love – Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mikal Bridges – Phoenix Suns

Rudy Gobert – Utah Jazz

Marcus Smart – Boston Celtics

NBA MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Darius Garland – Cleveland Cavailers

Ja Morant – Memphis Grizzlies

Dejounte Murray – San Antonio Spurs

NBA COACH OF THE YEAR

Taylor Jenkins – Memphis Grizzlies

Erik Spoelstra – Miami Heat

Monty Williams – Phoenix Suns

