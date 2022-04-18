2021-22 NBA Awards Finalists Announced | See Full List
The 2021-22 NBA Awards finalists have been announced and a number of outstanding players and coaches make the list ahead of the honours on Sunday.
Among the nominees are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Darius Garland and Taylor Jenkins.
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid also earns a nomination in the ‘NBA Most Valuable Player’ category following his impressive run of form during this regular season.
This comes at a time the 2021-22 regular season draws the curtains down.
Check the full list of finalists for the 2021-22 NBA Awards below:
NBA MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets
NBA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Scottie Barnes – Toronto Raptors
Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons
Evan Mobley – Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
Tyler Herro – Miami Heat
Cameron Johnson – Phoenix Suns
Kevin Love – Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Mikal Bridges – Phoenix Suns
Rudy Gobert – Utah Jazz
Marcus Smart – Boston Celtics
NBA MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
Darius Garland – Cleveland Cavailers
Ja Morant – Memphis Grizzlies
Dejounte Murray – San Antonio Spurs
NBA COACH OF THE YEAR
Taylor Jenkins – Memphis Grizzlies
Erik Spoelstra – Miami Heat
Monty Williams – Phoenix Suns
