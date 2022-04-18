Real Madrid Plots Reece James Transfer

Real Madrid have Chelsea defender Reece James on top of their transfer wishlist this summer.

This comes after the 22-year-old’s impressive performance at the Bernabeu during the two teams’ UEFA Champions League showdown.

He marked Vinicius Jnr so well, impressing Real Madrid’s directors and scouts in Chelsea’s 3-2 triumph.

Following the game, striker Karim Benzema went to him to exchange shirts.

This is the ninth (9th) time the La Liga giant have scouted for the versatile right-back this current season.

Reece James scored the opener for The Blues in their FA Cup semi-final match against Crystal Palace on Easter Sunday at the Wembley Stadium.

great game bro. Good luck 💫🔥 — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) April 13, 2022

He has scored 13 goals for Chelsea in all competitions this season.

