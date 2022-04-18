Real Madrid Plots Reece James Transfer

Yaw Plug Sarpong April 18, 2022
Real Madrid have Chelsea defender Reece James on top of their transfer wishlist this summer.

This comes after the 22-year-old’s impressive performance at the Bernabeu during the two teams’ UEFA Champions League showdown.

He marked Vinicius Jnr so well, impressing Real Madrid’s directors and scouts in Chelsea’s 3-2 triumph.

Following the game, striker Karim Benzema went to him to exchange shirts.

This is the ninth (9th) time the La Liga giant have scouted for the versatile right-back this current season.

Reece James scored the opener for The Blues in their FA Cup semi-final match against Crystal Palace on Easter Sunday at the Wembley Stadium.

He has scored 13 goals  for Chelsea in all competitions this season.

