Elon Musk acquires Twitter for $44 Billion

Elon Musk spends $44 billion to acquire Twitter as he promises to turn it into a “free speech” haven.

This comes after the company, through its Board of Directors accepted the world richest man’s bid on Monday in a transaction expected to change how social media is controlled.

Elon Musk’s purchase brings an end to several weeks of speculation in this direction.

It is worth noting that back in December 2017, Twitter user and comedian Dave Smith asked Musk to buy the platform after expressing his love for it. Musk also asked how much it was going for.

After the deal, there has been calls from human rights groups on the issue of hate speech on Twitter and the power it will give to Mr Musk.

There has already been a comeback of some prominent users who deserted the social media microblog. Among them include Sir Michael Caine.

Elon Musk‘s Twitter acquisition brings to four (4) the companies that he owns. Others are Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company. He has also invested in Neuralink, and OpenAI.

Source: PlugTimes.com