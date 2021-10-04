BREAKING: Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Facebook Messenger Down

PlugTimes.com October 4, 2021
Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Facebook Messenger are down, PlugTimes.com can report.

The social media platforms owned by Facebook Inc. crashed on Monday at about 15:50HRS GMT.

The outage suffered by Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook, and Facebook messenger makes users unable to send and receive messages.

Many user in multiple countries across the globe have been hit by this mega social media downtime.

So, apparently, it is not just you — it is a global mishap that these social services are currently facing.

It is not known when this will be resolved, however, it is expected to be, sooner than later.

Facebook Inc. is yet to release a statement via other social platforms like Twitter or news release in this regards.

More to follow soon.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
