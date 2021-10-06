Google Pixel 6 Launches on October 19

PlugTimes.com October 6, 2021
Google Pixel 6 Series Launch Event

Google announces Pixel 6 series launch event will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

This will be introduced to consumers at Pixel Fall Launch event from 10.00AM PT (5.00PM GMT).

The smartphone brand from the tech giant will on this day outdoor the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro phones.

READ ALSO: iPhone 13 – Specs, Price, Features, Review, Best Deals, Release

The Company made the Google Pixel 6 Launch known via a tweet on Tuesday.

It reads “#Pixel6, the new Google Phone. Tune in October 19th at 10 am PT: https://goo.gle/3BfG4Qf #Pixel6Launch.”

This will come a little over a month after Apple launched the iPhone 13 series.

Google Pixel 6 Series Launch Event

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

facebook instagram whatsapp facebook messenger downtime outage down

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram say Global Outage is Being Resolved

October 4, 2021
facebook instagram whatsapp facebook messenger downtime outage down

BREAKING: Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Facebook Messenger Down

October 4, 2021
Aburi Girls SHS Global Robotics Competition

Aburi Girls SHS to Represent Ghana at Global Robotics Competition

September 25, 2021
iPhone 13 Specs Price Features Review Best Deals

iPhone 13: Specs, Price, Features, Review, Best Deals, Release

September 16, 2021
Back to top button
Close