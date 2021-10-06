Google Pixel 6 Launches on October 19

Google announces Pixel 6 series launch event will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

This will be introduced to consumers at Pixel Fall Launch event from 10.00AM PT (5.00PM GMT).

The smartphone brand from the tech giant will on this day outdoor the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro phones.

READ ALSO: iPhone 13 – Specs, Price, Features, Review, Best Deals, Release

The Company made the Google Pixel 6 Launch known via a tweet on Tuesday.

It reads “#Pixel6, the new Google Phone. Tune in October 19th at 10 am PT: https://goo.gle/3BfG4Qf #Pixel6Launch.”

This will come a little over a month after Apple launched the iPhone 13 series.

⦿

