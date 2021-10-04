Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram say Global Outage is Being Resolved

Facebook Inc. has through its Twitter accounts of their various services confirmed there is a global outage.

However, the tech giant adds that it is working around the clock to resolve the issue at hand.

Although the firm does not know when exactly the global down time will be resolved, it hopes to do so sooner than later.

These are the communique shared via respectively Twitter accounts of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram:

At about 15.50HRS GMT on Monday, users of these services owned by Facebook Inc. started experiencing some downtime.

Users rushed to Twitter to address the issue and it was momentarily noted as a global issue.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
