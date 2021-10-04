Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram say Global Outage is Being Resolved

Facebook Inc. has through its Twitter accounts of their various services confirmed there is a global outage.

However, the tech giant adds that it is working around the clock to resolve the issue at hand.

Although the firm does not know when exactly the global down time will be resolved, it hopes to do so sooner than later.

These are the communique shared via respectively Twitter accounts of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram:

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

At about 15.50HRS GMT on Monday, users of these services owned by Facebook Inc. started experiencing some downtime.

Users rushed to Twitter to address the issue and it was momentarily noted as a global issue.

