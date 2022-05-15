Eurovision Win brings Incredible Joy to Ukraine

Kalush Orchestra was adjudged winner of the Eurovision Song Contest last night thanks to their song ‘Stephania’ earning 631 points.

The win by the Ukrainian band has sent some wave of happiness to Ukraine and to a larger extent, across the globe. This moment affirms the contest’s value of uniting Europe through music.

Kalush Orchestra‘s victory is the third (3rd) of Ukraine’s win at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The band has also released the official music video to the song which was recorded in ravaged towns around Kyiv.

The video which features scenes of women in gear was released on Sunday morning after the contest came to a successful end.

The Ukrainian Railway’s train Kyiv – Ivano-Frankivsk to be renamed Stephania Express following the Eurovision winning song ‘Stephania’ by Kalush Orchestra.

At the end of the concert, the UK came second (2nd), whereas Spain finished third (3rd) with 466 points and 459 points, respectively.

Source: PlugTimes.com