How to Watch 2022 Billboard Music Awards Live

Yaw Plug Sarpong May 15, 2022
how to watch 2022 billboard music awards live streaming

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) is happening today [Sunday], May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, USA.

A high number of musicians are set to be honoured for their respective works during the year under review.

This year’s edition of the prestigious music festival promises to be exciting and it is only right that fans around the globe gets the chance watch it live.

THE 2022 BBMAs will air live on NBC and stream live online at Peacock TV across UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy.

Check the key info out:
EVENT NAME: 2022 Billboard Music Awards
EVENT DATE: 15th May 2022
EVENT TIME: 8PM ET/5PM PT (12AM GMT)

Source: PlugTimes.com

Yaw Plug Sarpong

