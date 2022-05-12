I Don’t Take What Doesn’t Belong to Me – Taxi Driver who Returned the GH¢8,400

The taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 ($1,000) he found in his car is being praised for his honesty.

Isaac Kwesi Ackon, a member of the Church of Pentecost says he does not take what is not his.

He makes this revelation in an interview on Accra-based 94.7 FM where he chronicled events leading to the return of the money to its rightful owner.

“I saw the money in my car after closing from work but after consulting my wife briefly about it, I decided to return the cash. The simple reason is that I don’t take things that are not mine,” he told the radio station.

He also adds that in his work as a taxi driver for seven (7) years, he has returned five (5) mobile phones to their rightful owners.

REWARDS

The vice president of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia has given him a sum of GH¢20,000.

Musician and the reigning VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ KiDi has also presented an amount of GH¢5,000.

Businessman and CEO of Salt Media Ohene Kwaku Frimpong also presented a sum cash of GH¢7,800.

Mr. Ackon is a member of the Church of Pentecost and the church has eulogized him for his moral uprightness.

“Kwesi Ackon, a taxi driver and member of THE CHURCH OF PENTECOST, is being celebrated by the whole world for showing patriotism and high integrity, having returned an amount of GHC8,400.00 he found in his taxi cab to the owner,” the Church writes.