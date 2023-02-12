2023 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival Winners | See Full List

The winners of 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival have been announced at a star-studded ceremony in Victoria Island Lagos on Saturday, February 11.

Among the winners were Burna Boy, Black Sherif, Asake, DJ Maphorisa and Tems, with Akon winning the MVP Legend award.

Find the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival winners below:

Soundcity MVP Artiste of the Year

Burna Boy

Soundcity MVP Song of the Year

BUGA – Kizz Daniel

Soundcity MVP Listeners Choice

Kulosa – Oxlade

Soundcity MVP Viewers Choice

Big Flexa – Costa Titch

Soundcity MVP Best Pop

Peru – Fireboy DML

Soundcity MVP Best Collaboration

Finesse – Pheelz x BNXN

Soundcity MVP Best New Artiste

Ruger

Soundcity MVP Digital Artiste of the Year

Rema

Soundcity MVP Best Hip Hop

Black Sherif

Black Sherif won the BEST HIP HOP ACT at the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival in Nigeria last night. Congratulations BLACKO! pic.twitter.com/57DCnjei0x — Yaw Sarpong! 🇬🇭 (@YawPlug_) February 12, 2023

Soundcity MVP Best Male

Asake

Soundcity MVP Best Female

Tems

Soundcity MVP Best Duo/Group

Ajebo Hustlers

Soundcity MVP Producer of the Year

Magic Sticks Beat

Soundcity MVP African DJ

DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Soundcity MVP Video of the Year

Bandana – TG Omori

Soundcity MVP Legend of the Year

Akon

The award ceremony which was hosted by saw performances from The Mavin, Oxlade, Black Sherif, Ladipoe, Blaqbonez, Lasmid, Phina and more.

Tribute was paid to the likes of South African rapper AKA who was recently shot dead on the Florida Rd in Durban, SA. Others were Sound Sultan, Rico Swavey, Obama DMW, Davido‘s son Ifeanyi and many others.

