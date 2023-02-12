HomeEntertainment

2023 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival Winners | See Full List

Plug Times
By Plug Times
Asake winners 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards festival

The winners of 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival have been announced at a star-studded ceremony in Victoria Island Lagos on Saturday, February 11.

Among the winners were Burna Boy, Black Sherif, Asake, DJ Maphorisa and Tems, with Akon winning the MVP Legend award.

Find the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival winners below:

SEE ALSO: Rihanna is headlining Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show | Here’s all You Need to Know

Soundcity MVP Artiste of the Year
Burna Boy

Soundcity MVP Song of the Year
BUGA – Kizz Daniel

Soundcity MVP Listeners Choice
Kulosa – Oxlade

Soundcity MVP Viewers Choice
Big Flexa – Costa Titch

Soundcity MVP Best Pop
Peru – Fireboy DML

Soundcity MVP Best Collaboration
Finesse – Pheelz x BNXN

SEE ALSO: 2023 Grammy Awards Winners | See Full List

Soundcity MVP Best New Artiste
Ruger

Soundcity MVP Digital Artiste of the Year
Rema

Soundcity MVP Best Hip Hop
Black Sherif

Soundcity MVP Best Male
Asake

Soundcity MVP Best Female
Tems

Soundcity MVP Best Duo/Group
Ajebo Hustlers

Soundcity MVP Producer of the Year
Magic Sticks Beat

Soundcity MVP African DJ
DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Soundcity MVP Video of the Year
Bandana – TG Omori

Soundcity MVP Legend of the Year
Akon

The award ceremony which was hosted by saw performances from The Mavin, Oxlade, Black Sherif, Ladipoe, Blaqbonez, Lasmid, Phina and more.

Tribute was paid to the likes of South African rapper AKA who was recently shot dead on the Florida Rd in Durban, SA. Others were Sound Sultan, Rico Swavey, Obama DMW, Davido‘s son Ifeanyi and many others.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Previous article
Rapper AKA Shot Dead in South Africa
Next article
WATCH LIVE: Date Rush Season 8, Episode 9
Plug Times
Plug Timeshttp://plugtimes.com

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss This!

Your resource for all the latest entertainment news, celebrity gossip, sports, business, general news, technology, opinions, guides from Ghana, Africa and across the globe.

Key Pages Info

© Copyright - 2022 PlugTimes.com