2023 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival Winners | See Full List

The winners of 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival have been announced at a star-studded ceremony in Victoria Island Lagos on Saturday, February 11.
Among the winners were Burna Boy, Black Sherif, Asake, DJ Maphorisa and Tems, with Akon winning the MVP Legend award.
Find the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival winners below:
Soundcity MVP Artiste of the Year
Burna Boy
Soundcity MVP Song of the Year
BUGA – Kizz Daniel
Soundcity MVP Listeners Choice
Kulosa – Oxlade
Soundcity MVP Viewers Choice
Big Flexa – Costa Titch
Soundcity MVP Best Pop
Peru – Fireboy DML
Soundcity MVP Best Collaboration
Finesse – Pheelz x BNXN
Soundcity MVP Best New Artiste
Ruger
Soundcity MVP Digital Artiste of the Year
Rema
Soundcity MVP Best Hip Hop
Black Sherif
Black Sherif won the BEST HIP HOP ACT at the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival in Nigeria last night. Congratulations BLACKO! pic.twitter.com/57DCnjei0x
— Yaw Sarpong! 🇬🇭 (@YawPlug_) February 12, 2023
Soundcity MVP Best Male
Asake
Soundcity MVP Best Female
Tems
Soundcity MVP Best Duo/Group
Ajebo Hustlers
Soundcity MVP Producer of the Year
Magic Sticks Beat
Soundcity MVP African DJ
DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
Soundcity MVP Video of the Year
Bandana – TG Omori
Soundcity MVP Legend of the Year
Akon
The award ceremony which was hosted by saw performances from The Mavin, Oxlade, Black Sherif, Ladipoe, Blaqbonez, Lasmid, Phina and more.
Tribute was paid to the likes of South African rapper AKA who was recently shot dead on the Florida Rd in Durban, SA. Others were Sound Sultan, Rico Swavey, Obama DMW, Davido‘s son Ifeanyi and many others.
