Yaa Jackson Welcomes Baby

Yaa Jackson has given birth to her first child, the Ghanaian singer has announced.

The ‘Tear Rubber’ singer makes the birth of her bouncing baby boy known barely a fortnight after photos of a reported marriage ceremony with her boyfriend went viral.

A delightful Yaa Jackson who could not hide her joy of being a mother shared a short video of her newborn.

“My best friend my everything❤️ thank you baby J for making me a MAMA. Blessed and grateful for you,” these words from the singer accompanied the video.

SEE ALSO: Gabrielle Union Admits Feeling Entitled to Cheat on Her First Husband

Moments after she shared baby bump video of herself from what looks like a photoshoot session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghana Trends Lord (@plugtimeshq)

There has been messages of compliment going the way of the actress and singer. Key among them is actress Gloria Osarfo.

Congratulations to Yaa Jackson and boyfriend on their first fruit and hope for many more to come.

Source: PlugTimes.com