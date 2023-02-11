Rapper AKA Shot Dead in South Africa

South African rapper AKA has been shot dead in a drive-by shooting in South Africa, aged 35.

Real name Kiernon Forbes, he was shot eight-times in the night of Friday, February 10, 2023 just outside the WISH Restaurant on the Florida Road in Durban, SA.

AKA‘s death comes the same night he was preparing for his “Supa Mega Birthday Celebration” in the coastal city.

Police has confirmed the sudden demise of the ace rapper whose life has been cut short.

The assailants are currently unknown and the reason why he was maimed still remains a puzzle.

Fans are calling on WISH Restaurant to release CCTV footage of the incident.

Musicians across the continent have reacted across social media. Key among them include Nasty C, NaakMusiq, Ghanaian rapper D-Black, and Nandi Madida.

In April 2021, his fiancée Anele Tembe whom he had a daughter named Kairo Olwethu Forbes with died after falling from her hotel room. He later found love in Nadia Nakai.

His album “Mass Country” was set for a release on 24th February, 2023.

An official statement from his family or label is yet to be released.

On 8th October 2007, South African reggae musician Lucky Dube was also shot dead in a similar fashion.

This raises concern over the life of entertainers in South Africa.

