Rihanna is headlining Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show | Here’s all You Need to Know

Rihanna will perform live at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in what promises to be an exciting moment during the NFL game between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The R&B superstar will entertain fans for 13-minutes when on Sunday, January 12, 2022 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

It will be Rihanna’s first live performance since 2016 at the NFL’s annual Championship Game.

SEE ALSO: 2023 Grammy Awards Winners | See Full List

Rihanna won’t get paid despite Apple paying The NFL $950 million over five (5) years to sponsor the Halftime Show. Notwithstanding this, PlugTimes.com understands as it has been the Super Bowl tradition, she will fund her own production cost.

It will be the first-ever partnership between Apple Music, The NFL and entertainment company Roc Nation.

Her performance comes amid race issues and she says she will use it to represent immigrants and black women.

The 9-time GRAMMY winner reveals it will also highlight her Caribbean culture and that’s why she is doing the show.

In a related development, Rihanna will announce her world tour after the show.

Source: PlugTimes.com