Foolish Mindset: Edem slams Showbiz Commentator over GRAMMYs “No Feature” Comment

Edem has chided a Ghanaian showbiz commentator identified as Derrick Manny over his GRAMMY Awards “no feature” comments.

The rapper tags him and persons like that as ones with a “foolish mindset”.

Edem was at the recently-held 65th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles and the commentator who was on Showbiz Daily hosted by Sammy Flex stated the rapper’s presence at the ceremony was needless.

“I asked myself what Edem was went there for. He can never get a feature at the GRAMMYs, nobody,” he stated.

The VRMG boss took to social media microblog Twitter to address this issue emphasizing that the showbiz commentator lacks insight into what the global stage looks for.

“Part one What do I see 1. An individual with Low self Esteem 2.Lacks ambition and has no Spirit of Excellence 3.Lacks insight into what the Global stage Looks for so he is drowned in what a Group of people approve as the Standard,” he tweeted.

He continued “part 2 What do I see 4.There r Pundits ,Industry folks n Certain groups with such Foolish mindset and over the years,have used it to to Shape a narrative in the intrst of their fvrte Knowingly and Subliminally Some of you are just bush people all over tv.. HABAME!!!”

Edem has received a lot of commendation from fans and colleague musicians for voicing out.

There were a number of Ghanaian attendees to the GRAMMYs this year. They were, but not limited to Stonebwoy, KiDi, and Gambo.

