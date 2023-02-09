HomeNews

Accra: Driver Crashes Phone Snatcher to Death

A phone snatcher has died after snatching an iPhone belonging to a driver of the ride-hailing app Bolt.

On Wednesday night, two (2) persons on a motorbike snatched the phone and headed towards Kwabenya from the Haatso-Atomic Road stretch.

The driver chased them and eventually succeeded in hitting the motorbike they were seated on at the Musuku Roundabout area in Kwabenya.

The motorbike rider fell down and died on the spot, however, his accomplice was able to run away.

The Toyota Vitz car somersaulted in the process resulting in minimal injuries.

This was after a very hot chase.

