Job Vacancy at Australian High Commission Ghana

POSITION: Passports and Client Services Officer

APPLICATIONS CLOSING: Monday, 30th January, 2023 at 11:30pm

Australian High Commission, Ghana

There are two categories of staff employed at the Australian High Commission, Ghana. They include Diplomats and Locally Engaged Staff.

Diplomats are posted to Ghana by the Australian Government to undertake specific roles that hold diplomatic responsibilities.

Locally Engaged Staff (LES) are recruited locally and support the roles of Australian Diplomats. LES are employed by the High Commission on either an ongoing basis or a short term (fixed term) temporary basis with High Commission-specific terms and conditions of employment.

The following documents must accompany all applications when applying for vacancies at The Australian High Commission;

Curriculum Vitae Completed Application Pack

When applying for jobs at the Australian High Commission, Ghana, please refer to the following documents to assist with your application submission.

The relevant job description for which you are applying. Guidelines to applying for a job with the Australian High Commission Application Pack

For more information on how recruitment at the Australian High Commission, Ghana is carried out, please click here: Recruitment at the Australian High Commission, Ghana.

Employment Opportunities – Locally Engaged Staff

The High Commission is seeking a Passports and Client Services Officer who will be one of the primary contact persons between the High Commission and the public. The position manages client cases, ensuring client privacy and confidentiality is scrupulously always observed.

Only those applicants short-listed for interview will be contacted. If you are not contacted within six weeks of the date of applications closing, you can consider your application unsuccessful. The selection process usually takes several weeks, and short-listed applicants will be advised of the outcome.