Gabrielle Union Admits Feeling Entitled to Cheat on Her First Husband

Gabrielle Union says she felt entitled to cheat on her ex and first husband Chris Howard during their marriage.

The Hollywood actress got real about her first marriage and why she felt entitled to infidelity.

“A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one.’ And I just felt entitled to it as well,” she said.

Gabrielle Union reveals she cheated on the former NFL player because she was paying all the bills.

The ‘Fearless’ actress made revelation during a recent conversation on the podcast “Armchair Expert with Dax”.

The actress added that her marriage which lasted for five (5) years was “dysfunctional from day one.”

She divorced Chris in 2006, started dating NBA player Dwayne Wade in 2008 before their marriage on 30th August 2014.

The two (2) have a 4-year-old daughter together and she is called Kaavia James Union Wade.

Source: PlugTimes.com