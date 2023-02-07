Lee Seung Gi to Marry actress Lee Da In in April

Love is a beautiful thing and this is what has brewed between Korean singer Lee Seung Gi and his actress lover Lee Da In.

The two lovebirds are set to walk down the aisle as they tend to make their love life official with a wedding ceremony.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are set to marry on Friday, 7th April 2023 in what promises to be a star-studded nuptial.

The singer makes this known in an open love letter to his heartthrob, shared on social media photoblog Instagram.

“I decided to spend the rest of my life with Da In, who I love not as a (dating) couple but as a (married) couple,” he said.

The actor went on to say, “I proposed and received consent. We will have a wedding on April 7. She is a warm-hearted and loving person who I want to keep by my side forever.”

Lee Seung Gi added, “I want to us to share in each other’s happiness and I want to overcome ordeals together without letting go of each other.”

Source: PlugTimes.com