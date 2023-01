List of Other Musicians’ Songs Sarkodie Has Featured On

Sarkodie has been featured by hundreds of musicians in Ghana and largely around the globe on their respective records.

These songs owned by the various artistes cuts across diverse music genres from gospel to highlife, hiplife, afrobeats, reggae, and dancehall.

Among the musicians who have featured Sarkodie on their song(s) include Bob Marley & The Wailers, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kwaw Kese, Demarco, Patoranking, MI Abaga and Passi.

Check the list out:

2Toff – Dade ft. Sarkodie 4×4 – Duabo ft. Sarkodie AK Songstress – Ware Me ft. Sarkodie AKA – Sunshine ft. Sarkodie x J’Something Akwaboah – Hello ft. Sarkodie Akwaboah – Mengye Mani ft. Sarkodie Akwaboah – Obiba ft. Sarkodie Akwaboah – You Know ft. Sarkodie Afezi Perry – You ft. Sarkodie Amerado – I Am ft. Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Edem, Obrafour, Reggie Rockstone Atumpan (Drumz) – Gimme Some More ft. Sarkodie Becca – Nana ft. Sarkodie Bisa Kdei – Pocket ft. Sarkodie Bob Marley & The Wailers – Stir It Up remix ft. Sarkodie C-Real – Boss ft. Sarkodie Cabum – Zakari ft. Sarkodie x Stonebwoy Castro – Swagger ft. Sarkodie Criss Waddle – Bokoor Deε remix ft. Sarkodie Criss Waddle – Real Bad Man ft. Sarkodie x Mugeez Cuppy – Vybe ft. Sarkodie D-Black – Give It 2 Me ft. Sarkodie x Ycee D-Black – Omega remix ft. Sarkodie x Fameye Daddy Lumba – Anadwo Yi Deε ft. Sarkodie Daddy Lumba – Mafe Odo ft. Sarkodie Darkovibes – Problems ft. Sarkodie Dee Money – Finish Line ft. Sarkodie x J. Town Demarco – For You ft. Sarkodie Dex Kwasi – You Mome ft. Sarkodie DJ Neptune – Believe ft. Sarkodie x Phyno Donzy – Club ft. Sarkodie x Piesie Dr Cryme – Koko Sakora ft. Sarkodie Dr Cryme – Wine & Dine ft. Sarkodie, Yaa Pono, Opanka Dr SID – Chocolate remix ft. Sarkodie x Ice Prince E.L – Revival ft. Sarkodie Efya – Jorley ft. Sarkodie Eva Alordiah – Deaf & Dumb ft. Sarkodie x Olamide Evergreen – Yaaba (Kwame Anumde) ft. Sarkodie Fancy Gadam – Total Cheat ft. Sarkodie Flavour – Sake of Love ft. Sarkodie Fuse ODG – Sweetie Adwoa ft. Sarkodie Guru – Baggy Jeans ft. Sarkodie Guru – Get Down ft. Sarkodie Guru – Some Way ft. Sarkodie Harmonize – DM Chick ft. Sarkodie Herty Borngreat – Bebree ft. Sarkodie Ice Prince – Shots On Shots ft. Sarkodie Jayso – Have a Party ft. Sarkodie x Raquel Joey B – Tonga ft. Sarkodie Joey B x Pappy Kojo – New Lords ft. Sarkodie Jupitar – Enemies ft. Sarkodie Kesse – Treat Her Royal ft. Sarkodie KiDi – Adiepena remix ft. Sarkodie Killbeatz – Sweetie Jorley ft. Sarkodie, King Promise, Ofori Amponsah Kofi Mole – Makoma ft. Sarkodie x Bosom P-yung Kuami Eugene – No More ft. Sarkodie Kuami Eugene – Beifour ft. Sarkodie x DJ Mensah Kwaw Kese – Dondo ft. Sarkodie, Mr. Eazi, Medikal, Skonti Kwaw Kese – Win ft. Sarkodie Kwaw Kese – Yakubu ft. Sarkodie x Ball J La Meme Gang – Know Me ft. Sarkodie Lady Jay – Venus ft. Sarkodie Lousika – Need Your Love ft. Sarkodie Masterkraft – Finally ft. Sarkodie x Flavour Medikal – Confirm remix ft. Sarkodie Medikal – How Much remix ft. Sarkodie x Omar Sterling MI Abaga – Millionaira Champagne ft. Sarkodie, Ice Prince, DJ Lambo MOG Music – Making It Big ft. Sarkodie Mr Drew x Krymi – Dwε ft. Sarkodie Mr Eazi – Anointing ft. Sarkodie MzVee – Balance ft. Sarkodie Naeto C – Kill’n Me Softly ft. Sarkodie Nautyca – Social Media ft. Sarkodie Obibini – Balenciaga ft. Sarkodie x Frydai Obrafour – Moesha ft. Sarkodie Ofori Amponsah – Alewa ft. Sarkodie Pappy Kojo – Ayε Late ft. Sarkodie Pappy Kojo – Believe ft. Sarkodie x Kwesi Arthur Pappy Kojo – UOMO (Yomo) ft. Sarkodie x KiddBlack Passi – C’est Combien ft. Sarkodie Pat Thomas – Me Wo Akoma ft. Sarkodie Patoranking – No Kissing Baby ft. Sarkodie Praiz – Me & You ft. Sarkodie Quabena Maphia – Can You Hear Me ft. Sarkodie x Sway Quamina MP – Bordoss ft. Sarkodie Queen Eshun – Ronaldo ft. Sarkodie Raquel – Sweetio ft. Sarkodie R2bees – Ajeii ft. Sarkodie x Nana Boroo R2bees – Yawa ft. Sarkodie Reggie Rockstone – 11:11 ft. Sarkodie Samini – My Own remix ft. Sarkodie Scata Bada – Style It ft. Sarkodie S3fa – Fever ft. Sarkodie x DJ Tira Shatta Wale – Dancehall Commando ft. Sarkodie Shatta Wale – Game Boy ft. Sarkodie Silvastone – Real Love ft. Sarkodie Sista Afia – Sika remix ft. Sarkodie x Kweku Flick Stay Jay – Fly High ft. Sarkodie x Big Twist Stonebwoy – Odo Bi ft. Sarkodie Stonebwoy – Baafira ft. Sarkodie Strongman – Monster remix ft. Sarkodie x B4Bonah Strongman – Odaseni ft. Sarkodie Strongman – Odo ft. Sarkodie x Akwaboah Strongman – Pieto Datso ft. Sarkodie Strongman – Tonight ft. Sarkodie Sway – Feeling Funky ft. Sarkodie Teephlow – The Warning ft. Sarkodie TiC (Tic Tac) – This Girl ft. Sarkodie Tiffany – Be Like me ft. Sarkodie Tiwa Savage – Shoutout ft. Sarkodie x Iceberg Slim VIP – Which Kind Yawa Be This ft. Sarkodie Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 ft. Sarkodie x Kuami Eugene Wisa – Ekiki Mi remix ft. Sarkodie Wizkid – Ojuelegba remix ft. Sarkodie Yaw Sarpong – Ahobraseε ft. Sarkodie Yemi Alade – Ego ft. Sarkodie Ypee – Me Ye Guy remix ft. Sarkodie x Medikal

Source: PlugTimes.com