First Video of Deborah Seyram Adablah Having Fun in Her Apartment Pops Up

First video of Deborah Seyram Adablah the side-chic of Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako of First Atlantic Bank has popped up.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, Miss Seyram Adablah is seen having fun in her rented apartment located at Labadi by way of singing and dancing.

She dons a burgundy coloured bra on top of a blue mini jeans with her glasses to match.

News about Deborah first came up after her lawsuit against the Mr Nimako and First Atlantic Bank went viral on Tuesday morning.

She is sing the finance officer over his failure to fully deliver on what they agreed on, when they were having a ‘parlor relationship’. She is also suing the bank for failing to protect its female staff and allowing such harassment to continue in the establishment.

Watch her dance below:

