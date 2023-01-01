Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. HomeEntertainment WATCH LIVE: Date Rush Season 8, Episode 2 By Yaw Plug January 1, 2023 WhatsAppFacebookTwitterTelegramPinterestLinkedinEmail You are watching the live streaming of Date Rush Season 8, Episode 2 of the popular matchmaking show on TV3. Enjoy the show hosted by Giovani Caleb and Anita Akua Akuffo. Enjoy the live event below: Source: PlugTimes.com Share WhatsAppFacebookTwitterTelegramPinterestLinkedinEmail Previous articleList of Insurance Companies in CanadaNext articleTwitter Verification Checkmark Colours and What They Mean Yaw Plughttps://plugtimes.comA writer of life Related Articles Entertainment Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition after Snow Plowing Accident Entertainment Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dies at 74 Entertainment Boyz II Men delivers Powerful Rendition of the US National Anthem at Fiesta Bowl - Advertisement - Don't Miss This! Business List of Insurance Companies in the United States Entertainment WATCH LIVE: Date Rush Season 8 Premiere Entertainment Beautiful Photos from actress Rita Dominic’s White Wedding in UK Entertainment MultiChoice Announces Big Brother Titans on DStv and GOtv! News LIVE STREAMING: ‘Oyerepa Afutuo’ with Auntie Naa