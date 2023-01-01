HomeEntertainment

WATCH LIVE: Date Rush Season 8, Episode 2

Yaw Plug
By Yaw Plug
Date Rush season 8 watch live streaming

You are watching the live streaming of Date Rush Season 8, Episode 2 of the popular matchmaking show on TV3.

Enjoy the show hosted by Giovani Caleb and Anita Akua Akuffo.

Enjoy the live event below:

Source: PlugTimes.com

Previous article
List of Insurance Companies in Canada
Next article
Twitter Verification Checkmark Colours and What They Mean
Yaw Plug
Yaw Plughttps://plugtimes.com
A writer of life

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss This!

Your resource for all the latest entertainment news, celebrity gossip, sports, business, general news, technology, opinions, guides from Ghana, Africa and across the globe.

Key Pages Info

© Copyright - 2022 PlugTimes.com