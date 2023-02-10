HomeEntertainment

Trey Songz Sued Again over Rape Claim in $25 Million Lawsuit

Trey Songz has been hit with a $25 million suit over claims he sexually assaulted a woman back in 2016.

The woman identified as Jane Doe previously accused the 38-year-old of rape and names his record label Atlantic Records, manager Kevin Liles, and 300 Entertainment as defendants.

She states that the latter three (3) entities were complicit in the singer’s action, according to a court document obtained by Rolling Stone.

The lawsuit against Trey Songz and three others was filed on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.

It is linked to a sexual battery lawsuit filed by Jane Doe in February 2022 in which the woman claims the singer raped her during a party in 2016.

In December 2021, a woman identified as Jahuara Jeffries filed a $20 million lawsuit accusing the singer of sexual assault on New Year’s Day in 2018. A month later former college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez vowed to sue him over a similar incident at a popular hotel in Las Vegas.

