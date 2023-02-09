Seungri Released from Prison Two Days Earlier than Scheduled

Seungri has been released from prisons just days before his official release date which was set for 11th February 2023.

The South Korean singer was serving a one and half-year jail term over the Burning Sun Scandal.

Seungri was indicted in January 2020 after he was found guilty.

An official of the Ministry of Justice confirmed the former member of the boy band Big Bang released on Thursday morning.

“Former Big Bang member Seungri released from the Yeoju Correctional Institution this morning,” the official told local news channel JTBC.

Source: PlugTimes.com