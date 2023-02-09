Asante Kotoko signs Ex-Hearts of oak Vice Captain Mohammed Alhassan

Former vice captain of Accra Hearts of Oak Mohammed Alhassan joins Asante Kotoko.

This comes after the defender ended his term with the Phobians barely two (2) months ago.

Mohammed Alhassan joins the Porcupine Warriors on a free transfer from Accra Hearts of Oak.

SEE ALSO: Christian Atsu reportedly Trapped Under Rubble in Turkey Earthquake

The centre-back joins the reigning Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions on a two-year-deal.

He signed on Thursday, 9th February, 2023 after completing his medicals with the Kumasi-based club.

Asante Kotoko are currently 2nd on the GPL table, with four (4) points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

The Warriors have conceded 4 goals in their last 5 games and the addition of Mohammed Alhassan to the defense will boost their chances of another premier league success this season.

Kotoko’s next game is away to Dreams FC on Sunday, 12th February.

Source: PlugTimes.com