GTA orders Closure of all Beaches in Ghana

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has ordered the closure of all beaches in the West African country, till further notice.

This forms part of the measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

It is in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, & Culture, and in line with the Government’s directive to suspend all social gatherings.

In a statement from the Authority, this will be enforced with the support of the National Security and Ghana Police Service to ensure compliance with the closure order.

This takes effect today [Tuesday], March 24, 2020.

Ghana has so far recorded twenty seven (27) cases, and two (2) deaths.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com