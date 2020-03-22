COVID-19: Head Pastor of Open Arms Ministries Arrested Again in Kumasi

Apostle Kofi Nkrumah Sarkodie, the Head Pastor of Open Arms Ministries has been re-arrested today in Ashanti regional capital Kumasi, Ghana.

This comes, days after he was apprehended and eventually bailed, for defying the government of Ghana coronavirus (COVID-19) directives.

With churches barred from gathering for one (1) month, as a result of COVID-19 in Ghana, the head pastor was spotted holding a service again, in his church.

Upon a tip-off, the Ashanti Regional Police Command stormed the church on Sunday morning to arrest the pastor who is affectionately called Saint Sark him.

Ghana has recorded 21 COVID-19 cases, with one (1) death.

The president H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced stricter remedies on Saturday night — he called for the close down of the country’s borders (air, land, seas).

He also announced that Wednesday, March 25, 2020 be observed as a national fasting and prayer day.

