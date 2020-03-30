How to Boost your Immune System against COVID-19 through Traditional Means — Asamoah Gyan teaches

Asamoah Gyan teaches how to Build your Immune System Naturally

As the world continue to fight against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, there has been calls for people to build their immune system.

Celebrated Ghanaian footballer has joined the campaign, and he does so by taking his fans through the traditional means of building the network of cells that protect the human body against infection.

In video tutorial video, he pours a boiled neemtree leaves in a bucket, covers his whole body in a blanket, and inhale the steam, from the bucket.

A number of his fans have joined, what could be the “NeemTreeChallenge” on social media, and everyone is game for it.

Check him out!

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com