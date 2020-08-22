WATCH LIVE: 2020 NPP Manifesto Launch

You are watching the live streaming of the 2020 NPP Manifesto launch.

This is a major activity of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), ahead of the 2020 Ghana General Elections.

It is coming your way live from the Central Regional capital Cape Coast.

Watch the live event:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

