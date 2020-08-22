News

WATCH LIVE: 2020 NPP Manifesto Launch

PlugTimes.com August 22, 2020
2020 NPP Manifesto Launch New Patriotic Party

You are watching the live streaming of the 2020 NPP Manifesto launch.

This is a major activity of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), ahead of the 2020 Ghana General Elections.

It is coming your way live from the Central Regional capital Cape Coast.

Watch the live event:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close