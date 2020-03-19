Pappy Kojo reacts after VGMA Snub

Pappy Kojo on VGMA 2020 Snub

Pappy Kojo has reacted to his VGMA 2020 snub for the first time, after the nominees were announced.

According to the “Nana Ama” crooner, he feels neglected by arguably Ghana’s biggest music award scheme.

He made this known amidst the COVID-19 scare that has taken the life of thousands of people around the globe.

Currently in Italy, he said “Add vgma too please” when a Twitter user tweeted that he feels neglected by Government Ghana, amidst widespread coronavirus cases.

Pappy Kojo released songs like “Balance”, “Uomo”, and “Green Means Go” in 2019 was expecting some nomination(s) in this 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In a related development, the nominees jam of the VGMA 2020 which was scheduled to take place in Koforidua, has been postponed, until further notice.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com