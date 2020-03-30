Tiffany Young’s manager tests Positive for Coronavirus

Tara Anne diagnosed with COVID-19

Tara Anne, the manager of Girls’s Generation’s Tiffany Young has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Tara, in order to help her cover medical bills.

A message sighted by PlugTimes.com on the GoFundMe page read:

Our friend Tara has recently learned she has come down with a case of Covid-19 caused by the Coronavirus strain, which has also resulted in her developing pneumonia as well.

As any of us would assume, this is an unexpected hardship to face physically and financially, which can require a little monetary support to get through it. Tara has played an important role for many musicians and touring artists, ensuring everyone is taken care of and in good spirits. Let’s help with doing the same for her.

This support will help Tara with not being able to work while focusing on recovering and also contribute to a yet unknown amount of medical expenses which have been incurred so far. There will be limitations in health insurance and out of pocket costs for testing including an ER visit and medication costs, upwards of $500 at minimum. There is rent, bills, and a soon to be lack of health coverage on the horizon that monetary support can help supplement.

Now is as great of time as ever to lend a friend a hand if we are in a position to do so- Tara surely would do the same. Thank you!

You can also donate by visiting Tara‘s GoFundMe page here.

Tara Anne has managed the likes of Zara Larsson, Chromeo, Brooke Fraser, and Noel Gallagher.

She has been working with Tiffany Young since 2019, and she helped her during her tour and promotions.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com