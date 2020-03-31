Sarkodie commends AMG Armani’s Pure Talents

Celebrated Rapper tags AMG Armani as “Deadly”

In the entertainment space, it takes a real person to recognise what or who is real, with regards, his/her craft.

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie is noted for endorsing strong-willed talents in this space, and he has done it again.

The ‘Oofeesto’ hitmaker has expressed warm approval of the musical ingenuity of AMG Business act known as AMG Armani.

It all began when the Sarkcess Music boss tweeted “AMG ARMANI” with three fist emojis, before the delighted ‘Meshye Bi’ rapper replied “HighestTrophy… Forever Grateful King” with the trophy and pray(er) hands emojis.

The 2019 BET Hip-hop Best International Flow winner also noted that AMG Armani is deadly, paying tribute to his amazing craft.

AMG Armani is noted for his lyrical dexterity, composition, delivery, energy, among other key qualities of a great rapper.

He is currently promoting his latest single ‘Allowed’ which features Quamina MP and Medikal.

AMG ARMANI 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) March 30, 2020

