Wow! Funny Face’s Adorable Twins Growing Just Fine – SEE PHOTO

It is without doubt that Funny Face’s twin daughters give him total joy.

The Ghanaian comedian who has been overly elated since their birth, has a photo together with them, and they look adorable.

Named Ella and Bella, the twins have been sighted a new photo together with their father at home.

They don a dot-themed ivory dress, on top of white one while their father cheerfully looks on.

Check them out!

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com