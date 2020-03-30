Entertainment

Wow! Funny Face’s Adorable Twins Growing Just Fine – SEE PHOTO

PlugTimes.com March 30, 2020

It is without doubt that Funny Face’s twin daughters give him total joy.

The Ghanaian comedian who has been overly elated since their birth, has a photo together with them, and they look adorable.

Named Ella and Bella, the twins have been sighted a new photo together with their father at home.

They don a dot-themed ivory dress, on top of white one while their father cheerfully looks on.

Check them out!

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com

