Wow! Funny Face’s Adorable Twins Growing Just Fine – SEE PHOTO
It is without doubt that Funny Face’s twin daughters give him total joy.
The Ghanaian comedian who has been overly elated since their birth, has a photo together with them, and they look adorable.
Named Ella and Bella, the twins have been sighted a new photo together with their father at home.
They don a dot-themed ivory dress, on top of white one while their father cheerfully looks on.
Check them out!
Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com