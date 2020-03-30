British Nationals in Ghana flown back Home amidst Global COVID-19 Crisis

British nationals who normally resides in the United Kingdom, but are in Ghana, have been flown back home.

This comes amidst the COVID-19 crisis that has rocked the world.

The British nationals returned home to their families in the UK, on emergency charter flights on Sunday night.

It was a collaborative effort between the British High Commission in Ghana, and Government of Ghana.

The United Kingdom has so far recorded 22,141 novel coronavirus cases with 1,408 deaths and 135 recoveries.







Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com