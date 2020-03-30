WILD! Pappy Kojo is making People Shave their Eyebrows for GHc100 & GHc50
Call it an act of boredom or cult fandom Ghanaian musician Pappy Kojo is making people shave their eyebrows for cash.
Currently on a strict lockdown in Italy, the ‘Green Means Go’ crooner who has shaved off his eyebrows asked his followers to do same, and share video with him.
He also promised to give them GHc100 each; however, he had to reduce it to GHc50 when a lot of people joined.
The users who sent the videos much earlier, of course, received their respective cash, as screenshots were shared.
Unfortunately, a number of latter day receivers of the information loss out on the cash giveaway by Pappy Kojo.
In this period of the coronavirus outbreak, a number of Ghanaian entertainers have shared a lot of items, and cash, and Pappy‘s gesture was one.
Check screenshots out!
Show me a video of your shaved eye brows at home and I go dash you 100 ghc pic.twitter.com/nMZ1X0T1IZ
— PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020
Give me your number please https://t.co/MFfjS8VA8Y
— PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020
Done yess next https://t.co/C3LUXd5WMl pic.twitter.com/4wlVcdd4qI
— PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020
Gye wo two ✌🏿 https://t.co/gqWzcMzZGi
— PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020
Nice! Name and network https://t.co/X4ZzDQFTy2
— PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020
Guys I can’t do 100 anymore please , 50 ghc now hw3
— PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020
Realer no! 🔥 Network ? https://t.co/6Nzy8rPcr5
— PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020
— PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020
Done ✌🏿 https://t.co/3mZ8nTqyE5 pic.twitter.com/XamKmMShDi
— PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020
And now, the unlucky ones
Your lips fine dear 😘 but it’s over https://t.co/3uTmY7gBYw
— PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020
Bro it’s over oh https://t.co/O8HBpjVR4a
— PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020
Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com