WILD! Pappy Kojo is making People Shave their Eyebrows for GHc100 & GHc50

PlugTimes.com March 30, 2020
Pappy Kojo

Call it an act of boredom or cult fandom Ghanaian musician Pappy Kojo is making people shave their eyebrows for cash.

Currently on a strict lockdown in Italy, the ‘Green Means Go’ crooner who has shaved off his eyebrows asked his followers to do same, and share video with him.

He also promised to give them GHc100 each; however, he had to reduce it to GHc50 when a lot of people joined.

The users who sent the videos much earlier, of course, received their respective cash, as screenshots were shared.

Unfortunately, a number of latter day receivers of the information loss out on the cash giveaway by Pappy Kojo.

In this period of the coronavirus outbreak, a number of Ghanaian entertainers have shared a lot of items, and cash, and Pappy‘s gesture was one.

Check screenshots out!

And now, the unlucky ones


Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com

