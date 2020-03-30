WILD! Pappy Kojo is making People Shave their Eyebrows for GHc100 & GHc50

Call it an act of boredom or cult fandom Ghanaian musician Pappy Kojo is making people shave their eyebrows for cash.

Currently on a strict lockdown in Italy, the ‘Green Means Go’ crooner who has shaved off his eyebrows asked his followers to do same, and share video with him.

He also promised to give them GHc100 each; however, he had to reduce it to GHc50 when a lot of people joined.

The users who sent the videos much earlier, of course, received their respective cash, as screenshots were shared.

Unfortunately, a number of latter day receivers of the information loss out on the cash giveaway by Pappy Kojo.

In this period of the coronavirus outbreak, a number of Ghanaian entertainers have shared a lot of items, and cash, and Pappy‘s gesture was one.

Check screenshots out!

Show me a video of your shaved eye brows at home and I go dash you 100 ghc pic.twitter.com/nMZ1X0T1IZ — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020

Give me your number please https://t.co/MFfjS8VA8Y — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020

Guys I can’t do 100 anymore please , 50 ghc now hw3 — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020

And now, the unlucky ones

Your lips fine dear 😘 but it’s over https://t.co/3uTmY7gBYw — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020



Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com